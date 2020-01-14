Marvel’s Avengers Fans React to Game Being Delayed

Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed, and those who were and still are looking forward to the game have been vocal with their takes on this announcement. Square Enix announced on Tuesday morning that the game that promises players a chance to play as Earth’s mightiest heroes would be releasing in September instead of May with the extra development time focused on tuning and polishing the game. Some commenters said they saw the delay coming while others simply wished that the studio take as long as it needs to in order to make the best game possible.

The announcement of the delay didn’t offer specifics on which parts of the game would be worked on and instead said that it’ll be improved overall between the original and new release dates. Most of the comments seemed to be supportive of the news and some highlighted the fact that so much industry news was breaking at around the same time this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see some of the reactions to the game’s delay below. Marvel’s Avengers is now scheduled to release on September 4th.

Please No …

Please don’t be delayed… pic.twitter.com/MTiuq3wMU0 — The Geeky Tate (@GeekyTate) January 14, 2020

Some Saw It Coming

Well unfortunately some did see this day coming 🙁 Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed and will now release on September 4th later this year. I will say I’m glad the developers are giving themselves the time they need on this game. Hopefully we see more about it soon! https://t.co/QT5eOn7Ele — Eren – Caboose (@CabooseEK) January 14, 2020

It Can Still Be Great

We all knew Marvel’s Avengers looked bland and unispiring.



It CAN be a great game.

It just needs time to make it better if they want it to live up to the pre-reveal hype pic.twitter.com/Qyqr7FI3EX — ABXY 🅙 (@alexABXY) January 14, 2020

Lots of News

Gaming news to wake up to…



– Sony skipping E3 again (no surprise)

– Nintendo Smash Direct on Thurs 1/16

– Final Fantasy VII Remake delayed to April

– Square also delayed Marvel’s Avengers to September



What else is coming?!#videogames #nintendo #PlayStation — Justin Smith (@AgentVillainous) January 14, 2020

At Least It’s Closer to Spider-Man’s Anniversary?

Marvel’s Avengers is gonna get released 3 days before the 2nd year anniversary of Spider-Man PS4. pic.twitter.com/YDRQMxaly3 — Mclovin (@ChibuikemMolok1) January 14, 2020

Take Your Time

Marvel’s Avengers game has been delayed to September 2020.



Take ur time @SquareEnix 🙂🙂 — Ahmed Maged (@hirotheheroo) January 14, 2020

Not the Best Kind of “Big Day”

Marvel’s Avengers also delayed to September 4th. Big day for Square Enix. pic.twitter.com/PBn7qNDu3V — Rice Digital (@RiceDigital) January 14, 2020

Where’s the Hype?

You know what’s strange? The complete lack of hype for the – now delayed – Crystal Dynamics Marvel’s Avengers game.



It’s from the makers of new Tomb Raider! It’s got Laura Bailey, Nolan North and Troy Baker in it! The graphics are amazing.



Yet no one cares. Why? pic.twitter.com/BReUCrvhdI — Laurie (@TheEggman64) January 14, 2020

Don’t Touch The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy and Marvel’s Avengers just got delayed to later in the year… DO NOT touch TLoUII. I repeat, DO NOT touch TLoUII. pic.twitter.com/IfVzYUhL6u — 🤍𝐿𝑒𝑒 🤍 (@elliejoeldina) January 14, 2020

First Time?