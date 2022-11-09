Marvel's Avengers has a new MCU surprise for fans on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series consoles. The surprise won't be available until tomorrow, but it's been revealed today. After shying away from the MCU before release, the Crystal Dynamics game has gone all in on MCU content post-release, primarily in the form of MCU suits for various characters. The majority of these MCU skins have seemingly been for Iron Man and Captain America, the game's two most popular characters, but the latest is for Thor.

Using the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account, Crystal Dynamics has announced that the Thor: Ragnarok-inspired 'Roadworn' Outfit is being added tomorrow via the Marketplace, which means you will need to pay for it. Alongside making this announcement, it also provided fans with their first look at that outfit. What hasn't been revealed is pricing information, but the suit will presumably run at the same rate as other previous MCU skins.

"Asgard up in flames. Falling to ruins. And you, Surtur. The center of it all," reads the tweet. "The Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Ragnarok'-inspired 'Roadworn' Outfit shows the God of Thunder carrying a most impressive trophy."

Available tomorrow in the Marketplace! pic.twitter.com/4EACUtQ6x9 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 9, 2022

Marvel's Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game, click here.

"Marvel's Avengers has had fans talking ever since it was first teased several years ago, but now, the wait is finally over, and if you thought the beta was fun, you haven't seen anything yet," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Marvel's Avengers delivers a truly cinematic story full of blockbuster action, and while that's impressive in its own right, it's the smaller, more poignant conversations and arguments that give this Avengers tale the weight it needs. The Destiny comparisons are apt, and the game does make a few fumbles that need to be fixed ASAP if the game wants to be successful long term, but, despite those flaws, the game succeeds in making you feel like the Avenger you've always wanted to be, and this could be the start of something great."