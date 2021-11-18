New Marvel’s Avengers MCU Suit Surprises Fans

Marvel’s Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has a new skin. As always, players will need to splash some cash in the in-game item shop to acquire it. And many will definitely be doing this because it’s not only a new MCU suit, but a new MCU suit for Hawkeye, who doesn’t have as many MCU suits in the game compared to more popular characters like Iron Man and Captain America.

More specifically, Crystal Dynamics has added Hawkeye’s suit from Age of Ultron, or at least an outfit that is said to be “inspired” by this suit. None of this is all that surprising. What’s surprising is they’ve given the character hair for the suit. As you will know if you’ve played the game, Hawkeye doesn’t have hair in the game. He has a shaved head. This has been a point of contention for fans, in particular when MCU suits have been released for the character without the hair that goes along with the outfit. This has happened every time, until now. Crystal Dynamics has finally given the character some hair.

“He’s going back out there because it’s his job,” writes Crystal Dynamics of the new suit. “Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye’s ‘Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Outfit shows an Avenger making peace with his duties.

The small victory for Crystal Dynamics comes ahead of the release of Spider-Man and the game’s big November 30 update, and amidst some division and controversy over the upcoming Klaw Raid. In other words, for fans and Crystal Dynamics alike, the timing of the skin is great.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the game — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you think of this new skin?