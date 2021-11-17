Marvel’s Avengers Fans Divided Over New Klaw Raid

In addition to adding Spider-Man for PS4 and PS5 players, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are releasing a substantial update to Marvel’s Avengers on November 30, which will include the Klaw Raid. To this end, the pair recently revealed some new details on the new content, and in turn, has divided fans into two categories: those excited to jump into the new content and those who have major problems with this new content (which you can read more about here).

On one hand, there are players simply excited for the new content, such as James Sigfield, who writes over on Twitter that they are more excited for the Klaw Raid than they are for Spider-Man.

“I’m excited for Spider-Man, but this is the thing I’m looking forward to the most,” writes Sigfield. “Games like Avengers live and die on the content they provide, and I’m really hoping this one is a huge success.”

While many fans of the game are equally anticipating this new content, there are also many fans who aren’t impressed with the aforementioned new details, and in particular, how the new content seems to be designed for people playing with friends.

“So another OP battle where you need no random players but a dedicated team? Pass,” writes one Toledovania of the content. “I don’t have a problem with content being designed heavily for coordinated teams.What I have a critical issue with is gating access to power level increases behind such content.You cannot screw over solo player progression and expect the game to have a healthy future,” added Michael Brewer.

Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound is unlike anything we have created thus far where the utmost cooperation is necessary. In this developer blog, we discuss our vision, Raid rewards, and go into detail on the gear you'll get!



For now, it remains to be seen whether Crystal Dynamics will be able to deliver with this new content. What does look for certain though is you may need to put together a team for the Klaw Raid.

Marvel's Avengers is available worldwide on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Avengers game, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Are you excited for the Klaw Raid?