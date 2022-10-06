Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Ultimate Comics-Inspired Outfit

Marvel's Avengers has treated players to a number of comics-inspired outfits over the last two years, and a new design is slated to release in the game tomorrow. On October 6th, the game will add a new design based on Ultimate Thor's appearance in The Ultimates. The Bryan Hitch created costume gives Thor a simpler look, which fit well with the rest of the redesigns that appeared in the series. It seems like developer Crystal Dynamics has done an excellent job recreating that particular costume, though it's worth noting that it does not include the Ultimate version of Mjolnir.

An image of the new Thor costume can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

⚡ The Ultimate Thor.



A new Outfit inspired by Thor's "Ultimates" run arrives in the Marketplace tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/zQp4RXHnOD — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 5, 2022

Thor's Ultimate appearance comes shortly after two other comics-inspired designs have been made available in the game. A Hawkeye design based on his original comics appearance was made available last month, and a design based on a more recent Black Widow costume was added to the game just last week. The new outfits are a great way to make the game more appealing to comics fans, and could even inspire newer readers to try out stories they might have missed. They're also a great way for the game to celebrate the long history of these characters!

Thor fans that would prefer to snag a design based on his appearance in the MCU are in luck! This week, Marvel's Avengers players can snag three free outfits, including Thor's appearance in the 2011 film. The outfit is free to snag through October 8th, and players can obtain it simply by logging into the game. In addition to the Thor design, players will also receive free looks based on Captain America's design from The Avengers, and Iron Man's Mark V armor from Iron Man 2.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Marvel's Avengers? Do you plan on snagging the new Thor outfit? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!