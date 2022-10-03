Marvel's Avengers Giving Fans Free MCU Outfits This Week

Over the last two years, Marvel's Avengers has added a lot of great outfits, including designs based on the MCU. These alternate skins can get a little bit pricey, but fans can actually snag three designs for free, just by logging into the game before October 8th! Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are each getting a free outfit based on a film from the first phase of the MCU: Cap's outfit comes from The Avengers, Thor's look comes from the first Thor, and Iron Man's design is the Mark V armor from Iron Man 2.

Developer Crystal Dynamics has released a brief video showcasing the three free outfits, and it can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🎁 From now until 10/8, logging into Marvel's Avengers automatically grants you 𝓽𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓮 MCU-inspired Outfits, including:



- Iron Man's 'Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2' Outfit

- Thor's 'Marvel Studios' Thor' Outfit

- Captain America's 'Marvel Studios' The Avengers' Outfit pic.twitter.com/gsgUzZclOM — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 3, 2022

While fans that already paid for this content might be a little disappointed, this is still a cool announcement. It certainly seems like a nice incentive for players to jump back into the game, or even for Xbox Game Pass users to try it out for the first time. Marvel's Avengers has had a bumpy road over the last two years, but Crystal Dynamics has turned opinion around a bit as more content has been released. Marvel's Avengers is certainly a lot different than it was at launch!

Following the Tweet above, many fans of Marvel's Avengers have asked Crystal Dynamics about the possibility of Google Stadia save data transferring to other versions. Google announced last week that the Stadia service is set to end, and while users can expect refunds, many are also worried about their save data. Crystal Dynamics has yet to address whether this might be possible, but it seems Google did not provide developers with any advance warning about the situation. Given that, it might take some time for Crystal Dynamics to decide if save transfers might be feasible!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

