Marvel’s Avengers Update Live, Patch Notes Reveal 25 Changes

A new Marvel’s Avengers update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. Alongside the update, official patch notes have been released by developer Crystal Dynamics, which reveal, in all, 25 different changes and fixes have been made to the game. According to Crystal Dynamics, the update makes “minor improvements and stability fixes.” What it doesn’t have is any new content or any information about the two rumored DLC characters.

While we don’t know everything that update does, we don’t know everything about the update. More specifically, we don’t what the file size of the update is. In other words, the only insight we can offer about how long the update may take is that the patch notes aren’t very larger and there is no new content so the file size should be on the smaller side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the patch notes in their entirety:

Combat

Resolved an issue preventing Thor from doing damage when equipped with sonic status gear. Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative Resolved an issue causing a black screen when returning to Avengers Initiative after completing the final campaign mission.

Multiplayer & Matchmaking

Resolved an issue causing players to be stuck on a black screen after accepting a multiplayer invite from the main menu. Fixed an issue that prevented objectives from populating in “This Hostile Earth” Threat Sector. Fixed an issue in “City Under Siege” mission that granted players different rewards than what is depicted in the mission details. Fixed an issue causing an out-of-world view in the QuinJet while loading into Avengers Initiative. Fixed an issue in “Menace at Large” mission that granted players different rewards than what is depicted in the mission details. Fixed an issue preventing voiceover lines from playing in several Wasteland missions. Fixed an issue preventing HARM Challenges from populating on the Wartable for under-leveled players. Fixed an issue preventing “Out of the Shadows” and “Up From the Depths” missions from appearing on the Wartable. Fixed an issue causing some players to be sent back to the main menu with a “connection error” when attempting to load into an Outpost. Fixed an issue in “Above and Beyond” mission that granted players different rewards than what is depicted in the mission details. Fixed an issue causing all variants of Elite Vaults and Villain Sectors to be available to players as opposed to one Elite Vault per day and one Elite Villain Sector per week. Fixed an issued preventing the “And We’re Back” mission from appearing in the Eastern Seaboard section of the Wartable. Fixed an issue preventing “Ritual Content” and “Destination Content” videos from playing in all social spaces. Fixed an issue related to Kate Bishop’s HARM challenges. Fixed an issue related to Hawkeye’s HARM challenges.

Art & Animation

Hawkeye’s sword no longer sticks up from his feet in the character selection menu. Fixed a camera issue causing the camera to lock in the Wasteland Vault elevator. Fixed Kate’s hair in her Supernatural Avengers Outfit to display the correct hair color.

Gear, Challenges, & Rewards

Fixed any issue with some of Ms. Marvel’s Signature attack perks not applying any status effects. Fixed an issue that caused Kate’s Quantum Effector Perk to not trigger with some Cryo and Vibranium perks. Corrected the Elite Vault mission chain to exclusively reward Technical Power Set gear. Thor’s Rampant Lethal Extension Perk should now work with all Warrior’s Fury skills.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game, click here.