Marvel's Avengers Releases New Update Alongside Patch Notes

A new Marvel's Avengers update has been released by developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. To accompany the update's release, the pair have gone ahead and released patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Unfortunately, the update is largely inconsequential.

Next month, Marvel's Avengers is getting a new hero. Right now, there's an expectation that nothing major will be released between now and then, and this new update only reinforces this assumption. The update has zero new content and is solely focused on multiplayer/matchmaking and art/animation. Between these two things, the update makes seven different fixes, none of which are too consequential, but if you downloaded the update and are wondering what it does then check out the patch notes below.

MULTIPLAYER & MATCHMAKING

Fixed an issue causing the HIVE Mind Mission Chain to still be active on the War Table.

Fixed an issue causing Vault Missions to disappear from the War Table upon completion.

Fixed an issue during Quickmatch missions causing players' Heroes to change after reloading a checkpoint.

Fixed an issue causing the War Table to display inaccurate mission rewards on Elite Vault missions.

Fixed an issue causing the War Table to display incorrect rewards on some Villain Sector missions.

ART & ANIMATION

Fixed an issue causing environmental distortion in Taskmaster Wasteland missions. Fixed an issue with several MCU Thor Outfits that display the non-MCU version of Mjolnir when the player throws it.

Fixed an animation issue with Kamala's "Magnificent Ms. Marvel" Outfit.

Of course, if dataminers discover anything interesting about the update that's hidden behind the files of the update -- like any further information about the aforementioned new character -- we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Marvel's Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For those on PC and Xbox consoles, the game can be played without purchase via Xbox Game Pass.