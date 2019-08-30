Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay Video Highlights Captain America

Today, the official Marvel’s Avengers‘ Twitter account revealed some new Captain America gameplay providing players a taste of what they can expect from the hero when the game releases next year on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. More specifically, the social media account has released the first video in a series of videos that will provide a more specific and deeper look at each of the game’s announced heroes. Unfortunately, the video is not very long. In fact, it’s only about 30 seconds long, however, there’s about 15 seconds of new gameplay of the character.

In addition to some new gameplay, the video provides some generic background information on the Super Solider, as well as shows a close up of his default suit. Again, it’s nothing substantial, but for those that don’t know much about the hero, it’s a good introduction to the Brooklyn native.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Gamescom and the Marvel’s Avengers gameplay reveal behind us, it’s time to get to know our heroes! First up – Super-Soldier and Brooklyn-born Steve Rogers. pic.twitter.com/rXoaZAL51B — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 29, 2019

It’s unclear when the Twitter account will reveal further videos for additional heroes, but you’d assume they will all be sprinkled out in the near-future.

“Armed with his Vibranium shield, Captain America fights for freedom, defends the innocent & is known for his strength, speed, and endurance,” reads a follow-up tweet.

Armed with his Vibranium shield, Captain America fights for freedom, defends the innocent & is known for his strength, speed, and endurance. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 29, 2019

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can peep an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”