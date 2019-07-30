Uncharted Voice Actor Reveals What About Marvel’s Avengers “Blew Him Away”

If Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia sounds a bit familiar, it’s because he’s voiced by Nolan North, one of the most prolific voice actors of the industry, perhaps best known as the voice of Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series. North has had the privilege to work on some of the greatest video game series, such as Call of Duty, God of War, Destiny, Halo, Uncharted, Batman, Borderlands, Assassin’s Creed, The Last of Us, and much, much more. That said, according to North, the role of Iron Man is one of his favorite roles yet.

Speaking to Gamebyte, North sung the praises of the upcoming Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel adventure, revealing that it blew him away, which isn’t easy, considering how many great games he’s been a part of. More specifically, North teased that the transition from in-game cinematics to gameplay, and how seamless it is, really impressed him. Further, the voice actor claims the game looks good, not only in still shots, but in action.

“It absolutely is one of the most stunning things…You can’t tell where in-game cinematics and gameplay [separate]…it’s so seamless…

“You always worry that [a game] looks so good, and then you get the game and you’re like, ‘oh gameplay doesn’t look as good.’ [Avengers] really, visually, it’s one of the most stunning things I’ve ever seen. And obviously with The Last of Us, Uncharted, they’re amazing, but [Avengers] blew me away.”

Now, as you will know, the graphical fidelity, the character models has been one of the things the game has been slammed for since its reveal. Further, many aren’t that impressed of what they’ve seen of the gameplay. In other words, let’s hope we just haven’t seen what North has seen.

Crystal Dynamics are set to reveal the game’s gameplay to the public late next month. You can find more details on when and what it will include, here.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player action, co-op live service hybrid game, be sure to take a minute and check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

