Hasbro Announces Official Marvel’s Avengers Figure Collection

Today, Hasbro announced an official set of Marvel’s Avengers figurines that will accompany the release of the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix. More specifically, today Hasbro revealed that it will be doing a line of Marvel Gamerverse Legends 6″ figures inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. At the moment of publishing, salient details about the figurines have not been divulged, however, we know they will release sometime in spring 2020, presumably sometime near the release of the game in May.

That said, while we don’t have many pertinent details on the new line of figures, Hasbro — via Marvel Games — has revealed the first figure in the collection, which is of Iron Man, who’s sporting his default outfit in Marvel’s Avengers. You can check out the figure via the Marvel Games tweet below:

WOW! @Hasbro just revealed they will be doing a line of Marvel Gamerverse Legends 6” figures inspired by Marvel’s Avengers! First to be shown is Iron Man! We’ll see you in line for these Spring 2020! @PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/A3XqwpIKCA — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 11, 2019

Again, it’s unclear when these will hit, but given that the game is releasing worldwide on May 15, you’d assume it would be sometime within the same ballpark. Further, it’s unclear if Hasbro plans on doing a figure for each playable character in the game, but you’d assume that’s exactly what it has in the pipeline. If this is the case, then there will be figures for Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel released, plus whatever heroes Crystal Dynamics reveals between now and the game’s release.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming Marvel adventure, click here.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”