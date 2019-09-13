New Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay Video Highlights Iron Man

Today, the official Marvel’s Avengers‘ Twitter account revealed a new Iron Man video featuring some more insight into the character, as well as teasing some of the gameplay PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia players can expect from the hero. As you may know, the past few weeks, the aforementioned social media account has been releasing introduction-style videos for different heroes in the game. So far, it’s released one for Captain America and one for Hulk, and now it’s Iron Man’s turn. Like the previous videos, this one isn’t very long — about 30 seconds — and features a few snippets of gameplay and some basic background information about the character.

“Flying in for the spotlight is the inventor and tech wunderkind – Iron Man! With his genius-level intellect, masterful engineering skills, and witty remarks, Tony Stark has a solution for every problem – except maybe himself,” reads the tweet.

As you can see, the video also reveals some alternate outfits for the character as well. That said, it appears fans are most fixated on the green hit effects the hero emits upon hitting opponents, with many noting it doesn’t look good or is simply distracting.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news and media on the 2020 title, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”