Marvel’s Avengers Officially Confirms Ms. Marvel

Well, it would seem that Kamala Khan, perhaps better known as Ms. Marvel in Marvel comics, is officially included in Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics. Whether she becomes Ms. Marvel in the game, or how exactly that happens, isn’t yet confirmed, but she kind of has to, right? Why include Kamala Khan if you’re not also going to showcase her as Ms. Marvel?

ComicBook.com received an official statement from Square Enix regarding Khan’s inclusion, and the news is good. “Yes, that was a young Kamala Khan on the bridge of the helicarrier during the attack,” the statement reads. “We’ll have more details on how she’ll fit into the game at a later date.”

The important thing to keep in mind here is that Marvel’s Avengers features a five-year time jump, and it’s known that the Avengers must reassemble after a devastating disaster featuring “an experimental energy source.” Speculation first began ramping up on the Internet after descriptions of the footage surfaced from SDCC noting that a brown-skinned young woman, wearing a Captain Marvel shirt, is the focus of the camera at one point during all that. Five years is a long time for her to then grow into any potential powers.

The high-resolution gameplay footage video released yesterday morning does, in fact, include this moment around the 17:30 mark, and it absolutely looks like Kamala Khan. This certainly seems to be the origin of all the speculation about the character. Check it out below:

If that weren’t Kamala Khan, it’d be a shocking coincidence given how Marvel officially describes Kamala on its website:

“A Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City, Kamala Khan idolized Super Heroes like Captain Marvel, never dreaming she’d have the opportunity to join her role models in safeguarding society from the forces of evil. With an Inhuman ability to alter shape and size, the newest Ms. Marvel employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.