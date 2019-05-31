Marvel’s Avengers Leak Has Fans Wondering If A Marvel Gaming Universe is Coming

With E3 right around the corner, many fans are gearing up to learn more about Marvel’s Avengers. The upcoming title from Crystal Dynamics and Marvel Games will officially be revealed during the Square Enix press conference on June 10th, but a recent leak has some fans believing that something bigger is coming. With there being a plan to make more than just Marvel’s Avengers in the years to come, this has some fans thinking that we could be looking at the beginning of a Marvel Gaming Universe, not unlike the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customize your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat,” reads the recently leaked description, which was posted over on both the MarvelAvengersProject and PS4 subreddits. Those on the PS4 side of things got around to discussing the possibility of the MGU on the horizon. This would all stem from Marvel’s Spider-Man’s iteration of the hero appearing in Marvel’s Avengers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just want a cameo from Insomniac’s Spidey to confirm they take place in the same universe,” user “SatisfiedSeal88” said. This got the ball rolling on the prospect of the MGU becoming reality, with Marvel’s Spider-Man being the game to start it all. It certainly seems that many are on board with the idea of a gaming universe revolving around the popular Marvel heroes. However, some did speak out against the possibility.

One of the big problems some have is the fact that all of the games that are part of the MGU would likely be handled by different developers, which could lead to inconsistencies when it comes to quality. Another point that was brought up was the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man is exclusive to PlayStation 4, which could lead to other exclusives in the future to come out of the MGU. However, one fan brought up the possibility of making certain heroes’ games exclusive, while making the Avengers titles multi-platform. Then again, that’s if there are meant to be more than one Avengers game.

Either way, it may be fun to think about what could possibly be on the horizon, but for the time being, we will just have to wait until E3 to learn more about the upcoming game. Speaking of which, the Square Enix press conference is set to take place on Monday, June 10th at 6 p.m. PT, with a special panel for Marvel’s Avengers poised to take place the following day. You can read more about the upcoming game in our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Do you believe it would be a great idea to have the MGU become reality? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!