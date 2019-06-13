Marvel’s Avengers Has No Loot Boxes

Marvel’s Avengers has been pitched by Square Enix as a marriage between single-player/co-op action and live-service elements. How this will play out in the final product, remains to be seen. There will certainly be micortransactions, but there won’t be any loot boxes. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have confirmed there will be absolutely zero loot boxes in the game. Of course, this doesn’t mean there won’t be microtransactions, just there won’t be any loot box-specific microtransactions.

As you will know, loot boxes come with the package of “live-service” pretty often, so it’s good to see Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics refraining from adding them to the game, because after all, they do make games a lot of money if done properly. That said, with all the emerging legislation around loot boxes, perhaps it’s a wise call. You don’t want to structure your game’s economy around loot boxes and then have to take them out down the line.

Marvel’s Avengers, barring any delay, will release on May 15, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, such a port hasn’t been ruled out yet.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Avengers game be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage on the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

