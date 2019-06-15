Marvel’s Avengers Has Microtransactions, But All Hero and Region DLC Will Be Free

This week, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally revealed Marvel’s Avengers, the former’s single-player meets live-service action game that is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next May. Since the grand unveiling details about the game have slowly but surely been trickling out. The latest reveal that the game will have microtransactions, however, all heroes and regions added to the game will be 100 percent free.

At launch, it looks like the game will feature five core heroes: Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Hulk. However, many more heroes will be added once the game launches, such as Hawkeye and Ant-Man. All of these will be free. To accompany new heroes, there will also be new regions packed full of new missions added after launch. These will also be free.

Further, we know the game doesn’t have loot boxes, which begs the question: how will it make its money? Well, it sounds like the game will make its sweet, sweet live-service cash by charging for cosmetic items, such as skins. And this is where microtransactions come into play. If you want cool skins, emotes, and other customization extras, you’re going to have to fork over money.

That said, Crystal Dyanmics says the game will not be pay-to-win, which confirms microtransactions will only be for cosmetics and stuff that doesn’t impact gameplay. Of course, the game will be charging $60 at the gate as well, so it will make plenty of money this way too.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it releases on May 15, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on Marvel’s Avengers, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official story set-up:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”