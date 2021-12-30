As has become fairly regular at this point, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have revealed another new Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired outfit for Marvel’s Avengers. This time, Black Widow gets another outfit inspired by the movie that bears her name, Black Widow. This isn’t the first Black Widow MCU outfit that the video game has added, and it likely will not be the last.

More specifically, Marvel’s Avengers has added the Marvel Studios’ Black Widow Outfit that has Natasha in her black suit from the latter part of Black Widow. If you’re somehow not familiar, the conclusion of the movie features Black Widow and her misfit family taking on the Black Widow’s organization, and Natasha wears the outfit for much of the duration as all of that plays out. You can check out the new outfit for yourself below:

You get to make your own choices now.



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Marvel Studios' Black Widow Outfit features Natasha's black suit in the latter half of the film.



🕵️‍♀️ Available in the Marketplace on December 30! pic.twitter.com/ho6syvGxuR — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 29, 2021

Other recent MCU-inspired outfit additions include one for Hawkeye, a previous notable one for Black Widow, and more. Given the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would seem likely that the Spider-Man DLC character should receive some of his own in the near future, but that’s purely speculation.

As noted above, the new Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Outfit inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe is available as of today. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The Spider-Man DLC for Marvel’s Avengers was released on November 30th while the big Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Have you still been playing Marvel's Avengers? What do you make of the latest MCU outfit?