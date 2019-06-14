Marvel’s Avengers Seemingly Confirms Nick Fury

New leaked gameplay footage of Marvel’s Avengers has surfaced, and beyond revealing the game’s gameplay for the first time, the new footage also seemingly packs some interesting reveals. For example, there’s multiple mentions of Nick Fury, confirming the character will be in the game, though whether or not he’ll be playable, who knows. Of course, given that we already knew SHIELD was in the game, perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but it’s still good to get confirmation.

Nicholas “Nick” Joseph Fury, at least in his classic incarnation, is a former Colonel who previously served with the United States Army and with the CIA as an espionage expert during the Cold War. After the war, Fury continued to serve the world by joining SHIELD, a covert international peacekeeping organization that more or less operates as the first line of defense against Earth’s most dangerous enemies. He is credited with spearheading the Avengers Initiative. Before all of this, Fury was born in Huntsville Alabama in 1950. Growing up he insisted everyone call him by his surname, Fury, which everyone still does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the fact Fury is in the game isn’t very surprising, especially once we learned the fact that SHIELD is in the game in some capacity. Again, it’s unclear what type of role Fury has in the game, or even which Fury it might be, and at the moment, he hasn’t been outright confirmed, but his name is mentioned multiple times in the aforementioned demo.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news and media on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”