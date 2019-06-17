Marvel’s Avengers Photo Mode Confirmed

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will indeed have a photo mode, but unfortunately it’s not ready to reveal it or even talk about it. As you will know, this generation photo modes have become increasingly common in games, but they are still far from a guarantee, especially when it comes to live-service titles. As for how robust this photo mode will be, who knows. And unfortunately Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics haven’t said when they will talk more about the feature, but they did confirm it will be there at launch.

As you may know, Marvel’s Spider-Man not only had a photo mode, but had a pretty in-depth one, and it was a huge hit with fans. If Marvel’s Avengers does something similar it could be a big feature for the game’s core community. A photo mode is never going to move units, but it is a great community building feature and helps spread word of your game across gaming forums and social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, it has to be done right though. If it’s simply a selfie cam that allows your to take duck face Hulk selfies on the Golden Gate Bridge, well that’s probably not going to cut it. But if it’s a proper photo mode that could be a lot of fun to use, especially with all the different costume variations and diverse environments.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”