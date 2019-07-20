Cheeky Marvel’s Avengers Easter Egg Pays Homage To The Avengers #1

Marvel’s Avengers is poised to release next May via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and Crystal Dynamics has already confirmed the game will come packing plenty of Easter eggs for Marvel fans to find, and some of them are already being spotted. As you may know, during San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Games and Crystal Dynamics revealed a gameplay demo to attendees, the same (but improved) demo it showed off to press at E3 in June. Unfortunately, it isn’t posting the demo online until the end of August (more on that here). However, that hasn’t stopped it from surfacing online. Low quality phone video of the demo has been posted over on the game’s Reddit page, and, as you would expect, fans are already dissecting it and discovering Easter eggs.

For example, one eagle-eyed fan discovered a small homage to The Avengers #1 on the license plate of a car. It’s not a big Easter egg, and it surely has no impact on the game’s quality, but it’s Easter eggs like this that made many hardcore Marvel fans fall in love with Marvel’s Spider-Man.

For those that don’t know: The Avengers debuted back in September 1963 via the aforementioned comic. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Avengers are actually a renovation of a previous superhero team called All-Winners Squad, who appeared in comic books series published by Marvel Comics’ predecessor, Timely Comics.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any next-gen ports or a Nintendo Switch port.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”