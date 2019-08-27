Marvel’s Avengers: Every Finisher Revealed So Far

This month, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix finally revealed some Marvel’s Avengers PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia gameplay, offering the public its first taste of what the game will actually look like. Of course, the game is currently in Alpha, so everything shown is subject to change and loads of polish and refinement, but Marvel fans now have a general idea of what to expect from the single-player action game meets live-service co-op title. And one of the things we’ve seen plenty of in the new footage is finishers for the game’s different heroes.

That said, over on Reddit a user has created a convenient video of every finisher revealed so far using both a combination of the aforementioned footage and new footage from YouTuber JorRaptor. As you can see, it looks like each hero in the game will have a wide range of different finishers that are used dynamically depending on, presumably, the combat situation.

As you can see, there’s a lot of unique animation work going into these finishers, which are pretty character specific. And this is good to see. It would have been easy for Crystal Dynamics to roll out more generic finisher animations across multiple different characters, but it appears it’s really taking the time to realize finishers for each hero.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the Marvel game, click here. Meanwhile, below you read an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

What do you think of the game's finishers so far?