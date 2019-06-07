Marvel’s Avengers Release Date Possibly Leaked

Marvel’s Avengers release date has possibly leaked, and if it’s true, the highly-anticipated Square Enix game is coming earlier than expected and will indeed be a PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. Recently, Amazon went up with a listing for a “to be announced” title that will release on May 15, 2020, which is a Friday. Now, retailers sometimes put up generic placeholder listings for games they think will be announced, but that isn’t this. This has a very specific release date, which suggests Amazon knows what it is, it’s just waiting to be given the green light to go live with the listing. So, what is it? Well, there’s a good chance it could be for Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers has already been announced, but there’s no listings for it yet because it hasn’t actually been properly revealed. This will change at E3, which is probably when this listing will change and go live.

Now, Square Enix currently has a few games unaccounted for. There’s Babylon’s Fall from PlatinumGames, but that’s currently slated to release sometime this year. It also has Romancing SAGA 3, but that’s also a 2019 game. Beyond this, it has “AAA shooter” from Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly. This is believed to be the recently revealed Outriders. Then it has Marvel’s Avengers. Unless this listing is for a completely unannounced game — then it’s surely one of these two. It’s also possible this the new game from Deck Nine,but this seems unlikely. In other words, it seems like there’s a 50 percent chance this is for Marvel’s Avengers.

Amazon UK has listed an Square Enix game yet to be announce for PS4/XB1 with a release date of May 15th 2020. Could this be Marvel’s Avengers or a new IP 👀. #E32019 #SquareEnixE3 https://t.co/oeTqt5qJGo pic.twitter.com/GiT5HQDmAA — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) June 7, 2019

At this point, take all of this with a grain of salt. That listing is real, but we can’t know for sure what’s for. There’s a solid chance it’s for Marvel’s Avengers, but it’s far from a slam dunk.

