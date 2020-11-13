Marvel's Avengers Releases New Patch for PS4 and Xbox One

✖

The Marvel's Avengers team continues to make improvements to the game ahead of new content being released, and now there's a new patch that's already live on PS4 and Xbox One. The Marvel Avengers team revealed the patch on Twitter, writing "A small patch just pushed live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – it’s a quick fix for two recently discovered crashes affecting a small number of users." This is quite small compared to what we usually see in patches, though a substantial patch went live earlier this week as well.

That patch featured improvements and fixes for every aspect of the game, including the campaign, combat, matchmaking, and more.

A small patch just pushed live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – it’s a quick fix for two recently discovered crashes affecting a small number of users. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 13, 2020

You can check out some of the changes below, and for a full rundown, you can head here.

Various performance improvements

Various crash & freeze fixes

Fixed an issue that cause the same boss to appear in both Villain Sector Faction Assignments each day.

Fixed a rare issue where players would become stuck in the Quinjet when traveling to an outpost.

Fixed a rare issue where Hulk would block the camera view in Quinjet when assigned as a companion.

Implemented a fix for AI companions being unable to revive players if they are downed on top of a Warbot.

Fixed an issue during "Hello Old Friend" where players are instructed to interact with the War Table but are unable to do so.

Fixed a rare issue in Elite Hives where a player cannot capture the servers after being downed and respawning.

Fixed a rare issue when Thor is re-introduced and a cut scene would not load, preventing progression.

Fixed a rare issue where Black Widow and Kamala would swap character models, blocking player progression.

Fixed an issue where perks exclusive to the upcoming Cloning Lab - such as Lab Breaker - were incorrectly active in other modes.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and PC now.

What do you want to see from Marvel's Avengers next? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.