Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Thor Costumes

The Marvel’s Avengers beta allowed fans to dive into characters like Black Widow, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Iron Man, but it didn’t allow the same look at Thor. That meant you couldn’t take a look at all of his available costumes, and while we’ve seen quite a few in footage and screenshots, a few more have been revealed courtesy of a deep dive into how the marketplace works in the game from the official Marvel’s Avengers blog. The image showcasing the marketplace options for Thor shows off four costumes, though there’s a fifth one that can also be seen at the bottom. As you can see, the four Epic Outfits are some interesting looks for the God of Thunder, and you can check them all out in the image below.

These looks all have the same cost (900) and twists up Thor’s core look in different ways. The first one is a rather regal looking golden armor set, while the second one is a silver and bronze armor set that allows some of the armor’s symbols and textures to shine through more.

The third one is one of the most interesting we’ve seen thus far, as it features a blue and orange color scheme on the armored parts of the suit, followed by Zebra print pants and clothing underneath it. It’s one of the strangest looks for Thor we’ve seen from the game, but honestly it kind of rocks, and we wouldn’t be surprised if you see spot a lot of these suits once the game releases.

The fourth costume is a bit more traditional, featuring the less armored design from the Zebra suit but with a standard blue, brown, and silver color scheme. The Rare outfit in the corner only costs 700, and is another take on his standard costume, though this one features a full helmet to go along with it.

You can also see a nameplate and three emotes for Thor in the image, one of which has him tossing the hammer up and another one where he seems to be spinning it.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Which Thor costume do you like best?