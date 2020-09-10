Marvel's Avengers: New Santa Hulk Skin Might Have Just Leaked

✖

Marvel's Avengers has a variety of costumes to unlock for the game's team of heroes, but there are even more on the way, and some it seems are already in the game. That said, they aren't currently available, but JorRaptor seems to have found one anyway, and after popping up online, many seem to think it's a holiday-focused skin for Hulk, with frequent comparisons to Santa. If you look at the images below, you'll see that the Santa comparisons are mainly due to the red pants and white hair, as there's not actually anything specifically Santa about it. He doesn't have a Santa hat and there isn't anything especially Christmas on the suit, though the color scheme of green, red, and white does give that Christmas vibe.

The "suit" is really a variant on the Broken Hulk look, with torn pants and tape around his hands. Even though it's a recolored variant, it would still kind of work as a holiday-themed skin, but honestly, if you're going to do Santa Hulk you've got to go all the way. That's right, I want a Santa hat, the red coat and pants, and big chunky boots.

A hardy laugh emote would also completely sell the idea, but maybe that's a bit far fetched. Hopefully, this is just a variant and not a true holiday skin, but either way, we can see a lot of people using this version of the Hulk to give the gift of destruction. See what I did there, because Santa, so "gift"...right? Whatever, it was great.

Hulk as Santa Claus? Could this be our first look at future seasonal skins? What are your thoughts? #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/V9jouxlQd0 — Marvel Cloud (@Marvel_Cloud) September 9, 2020

In addition to Santa Hulk, I would like to see Rudolph Thor, Gingerbread Widow, Snowman Captain America, and Christmas Tree Ms. Marvel. Oh, and the Chimera needs lots of Christmas lights and Jingle Bells going on in the background.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What holiday skins do you want to see? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming and Marvel's Avengers!