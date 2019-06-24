Marvel’s Avengers’ Story Has A Big Time Jump That Changes The Game

When Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed Marvel’s Avengers, it’s opening trailer teased the death of Captain America and a pretty big time jump. Since then, more details regarding this have surfaced, revealing that the game’s time jump actually has a substantial impact on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia title. According to Crystal Dynamics, the game’s story features a five-year time jump that will impact the costumes and even personality of the Avengers. Interestingly, Crystal Dynamics says it will even change the “gameplay space.”

“Picking up five years later, where they’re at is very different from where they are in the beginning, which also gives us a very different — it’s not just costumes and aesthetics, but different personalities, different gameplay space,” said Vincent Napoli, the game’s combat designer.

Now, it’s unclear what exactly “gameplay space” means, but it sounds important. “Also, it affects some of our heroes in other ways. I can’t give away details, but they’re affected by their mental state,” added creative director of the game, Shaun Escayg.

Apparently, the disaster that happens at the beginning of the game during A-Day, which can be see in the trailer and results in Captain America’s death, has a big impact on the Avengers, and reveals their human side.

“When the disaster happens, it levels the city, and now the Avengers are leaderless, as well as guilt-stricken,” said Escayg. “We’re going to journey to reassemble the Avengers and see whether they can persevere.”

As you can see, this time jump seems integral to the game’s story and what Crystal Dynamics is trying to do with the Avengers, but it also happens so early on that’s difficult to imagine it being as impactful to the player as Crystal Dynamics is seemingly assuming it will be.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15, priced at $60. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the single-player, narrative-driven action game meets co-op live-service title, by clicking right here.

