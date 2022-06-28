Marvel's Avengers The Mighty Thor Update Live With Patch Notes

A Marvel's Avengers update is live on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Releasing alongside the update is The Mighty Thor, aka Jane Foster, aka the game's newest character. Foster becomes the first playable character added to the game since Spider-Man and the first for non-PlayStation players since Black Panther. Alongside Jan Foster, and all the content that comes along with the character, there are a ton of new features, improvements, tweaks, and bug fixes.

While we have the patch notes for the update, there's no information from Crystal Dynamics about file sizes. File sizes like vary platform to platform, and they may be bigger than normal considering how big the update is, and how much new content it is added with it, but for now this is just speculation.

Below, you can check out the update's complete and official patch

New Features

New Hero: Jane Foster, the Mighty Thor!

Hero Challenge Card

Unique Mission Chain

Outfits, Takedowns, Emotes, & Nameplates

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Nothing lasts forever... Heroes no longer inherit traversal abilities from other Heroes when swapping them out during Heroic Gauntlets. Any characters that currently have traversal issues will be fixed in this Patch, and it will no longer happen to new Heroes in your roster.

Non-flying enemies no longer spawn in midair in the mission "This Hostile Earth."

The camera no longer gets stuck if players reset a Custom HARM room while in a Gravity Trap.

Fixed an issue in certain Drop Zones preventing players from healing Inhuman NPCs.

Kate's Decoy no longer remains active forever if it was active when a Vault's Sequence Objective's EMP blast was fired.

In the mission "My Life as a Weapon," enemies now spawn correctly when players skip the rooftop BBQ cinematic.

In the final Klaw fight, Klaw's attacks no longer throw players out of the world.

Temple enemies in the Klaw Raid now despawn properly at the end of the encounter.

Klaw's gun slam ability no longer pushes Ms. Marvel out of the world.

Ensured the health bar shows up for Abomination at the end of the mission "Heart of the Monster" after players reload checkpoint.

We fixed a rare occurrence of Corrupted Vibranium spires not emerging.

The Cargo Runner Synthoid's loot can now be picked up even if you leave the area and return later. (Previously, players who defeated the synthoid but didn't pick up its loot, left the area, and returned later were not able to collect their sweet, sweet gear.)

Some players experienced an issue where MODOK's Codex file would not unlock upon defeating him in the Reassembled campaign, but we've fixed the issue, so now the Codex file will always unlock at the appropriate time. Any players who've beaten MODOK but not received his Codex file will receive it retroactively.

Thor can no longer activate the Bifrost indefinitely when reloading checkpoints or returning to the Quinjet. (He's worthy, but he's not THAT worthy!)

Corrected an issue that erroneously granted extra Faction reputation to players, potentially allowing the Faction Level 50 cap to be bypassed. Players who bypassed the Faction Level 50 cap will have their progress reset to Level 50.

Multiplayer & Matchmaking

Activating the Hulkbuster just before the Klaw boss fight begins no longer leaves the mission in an incompletable state.

Art & Animation

Flying sound effects are no longer missing from the following Thor Outfits: Marvel Studios' The Avengers, Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel Studios' Thor, Marvel Studios' Thor: The Dark World, Marvel Studios' Thor: Infinity War, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, Cosmic Herald

The sonic debuff effect no longer displays on players in the Klaw Raid who are "down but not out."

A section of the Wasteland Vault terrain has been updated so that players no longer fall out of the world.

User Interface

Added subtitles for Nick Fury's lines after the HARM tutorial.

UI elements no longer overlap in the Faction Vendor menus.

The word "Matchmaking" in the Companion menu now localizes correctly for different regions.

Nick Fury's dialogue subtitles during the intro scene are no longer cut off by the War Table.

Updated subtitles for Black Widow's dialogue during the finale for accuracy.

Updated text in Red Room Event Mission Chain objectives list. It used to list "Complete Red Room Mission Chains" as an objective when it should have listed "Complete Red Room Challenge Levels." The mission chain now lists the correct text.

Gear, Challenges, & Rewards

Fixed an issue with Tachyon gear that allowed 2 of the exact same status effect perk to drop-in slot 1 and 2 for melee gear

Perks found on standard gear and Minor Artifacts that are melee focused (Melee boon as an example) have had their ceiling raised by 5-10% based on the bonus. Stun and critical chance are on the higher end while damage and critical damage are on the lower end. This will mean the possible potential of these perks is higher. The quality of the gear will have a larger impact on how close to the perks' ceiling you will get.

Marvel's Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game, click here.