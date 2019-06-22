Marvel’s Avengers Will Be The Beginning of “The Avengers Universe”

When Crystal Dynamics finally revealed Marvel’s Avengers to the world, it drove home that the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia game and its characters are its own unique interpretation of the Avengers. There’s no connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and according to Crystal Dynamics studio head Scott Amos, this project is not only very much the team’s “own thing,” but is the start of “The Avengers universe.”

“Every game has an influence on us,” said Amos when asked about Marvel’s Spider-Man’s inspirations on the game by GamesIndustry. “We look at any great game and ask what we can steal from them. Looking at Spider-Man, it was close to our hearts for sure, but think of all the games that have shipped in the last ten months. We’ll steal from anybody who is the best. We look at it with Marvel. They’re very savvy. They know what’s going on in their world, from movies to shows to games. They help keep us abreast of what is going on and what’s the right and wrong ways for us to reference each other…At the end of the day, this is Avengers. We’re building The Avengers universe. This is our thing.”

As you will know, a big appeal of the Marvel movies is how they are connected and form one massive universe. And this is what most fans want from Marvel games as well. Last year, Marvel’s Spider-Man kicked off a new direction for Marvel video games. And while many are hoping Marvel’s Avengers will build on this universe, for the moment, a Marvel Interactive Universe hasn’t been confirmed.

Of course, there seems to be some tangential connection between the two games, mostly via Taskmaster, who appears in both, and who possibly refers to the events of Marvel’s Avengers to Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man. However, at the moment, it seems beyond a small nod and wink here and there, there’s nothing connecting the two games in a meaningful way.

Marvel's Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC when it launches next year on May 15.