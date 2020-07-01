Marvel's Avengers: Ms Marvel's Moveset Is Inspired by Other Avengers

✖

We're just a few months away from the release of Marvel's Avengers, which means we're gradually getting more details about what the game will entail. The expansive game is set to feature a slew of characters from the Marvel Comics world, including bonafide fan-favorite Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Between Kamala's "embiggen" powers - and her fandom towards the other superheroes around her - she has established a unique place in any situation -- and it sounds like that will factor into the game as well. In a recent interview with IGN, lead combat designer Vince Napoli revealed that Kamala's combat style will be partially inspired by the other members of the Avengers.

“Her abilities for a melee game are a dream and a curse at the same time, because you can do anything with them," Napoli explained. "You can make any weapon attacks and motions with them, but at the same time... you can do anything with them."

“One of the approaches we took was to look for any influences we could from the rest of the Avengers with her actual moves," Napoli continued. "Almost all of her moves are based off of attacks that the other Avengers can do. So you'll notice, she's got a version of Black Widow's light trip kick, where she sweeps the enemies. She's got a version of Hulk's shoulder ram attack. She's got a version of almost every character's attack [with] the Kamala spin on it; just to give it that feel of, ‘She is learning, and where would she be learning from? Where would she actually draw inspiration from? Of course, it'd be from the other Avengers.’”

This detail is certainly a fascinating one, and arguably allows for a kind of creative freedom that isn't usually seen with superhero combat. It also serves as a sort of metaphor for Kamala's role in the game as a sort of audience proxy.

Here's the official description for Marvel's Avengers:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

