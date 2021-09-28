Marvel’s Avengers Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox and developer Crystal Dynamics have announced that Marvel’s Avengers is officially set to join Xbox Game Pass on September 30th. The Marvel-branded video game will bring itself and all the post-launch content released during the first year to Xbox Game Pass for PC, console, and the cloud at the end of the month. That includes, but is not limited to, the recently launched War for Wakanda expansion and Black Panther.

“Every player with an Xbox Game Pass membership can experience the full game and all our post-launch Heroes and missions,” states Hunter Wolfe, Community Coordinator at Crystal Dynamics, in the official announcement. “This includes four story campaigns that showcase one or more Hero’s unique abilities, as well as our Avengers Initiative – our evolving online multiplayer world that lets you and three friends play as any Hero in our roster and embark on global adventures.”

When Xbox adds video games to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, sometimes it will also note when those titles are expected to leave. Marvel’s Avengers has no such note attached to it, so it is unclear how long it might be on the service. Xbox and Crystal Dynamics have noted, however, that the Xbox Game Pass version might include all of the aforementioned content, but it does not include the cosmetic items available as part of the digital-only Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition. Players can instead purchase that upgrade separately.

As noted above, Marvel’s Avengers and all of its year-one content is set to join Xbox Game Pass on September 30th. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is more broadly currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The recently released Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, dropped back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What do you think about Marvel's Avengers making its way to Xbox Game Pass? Have you been playing the video game of late?