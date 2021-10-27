How Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Does Right by its Developers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy released earlier today, and the game has proven to be a pleasant surprise for a lot of people! Reviews for the game have been pretty strong across the board, and the people that worked on it seem pretty happy with the end result, as well. That list includes Cloe Veilleux, who is credited as the game’s technical level designer director. According to a post she shared on Twitter, Veilleux left developer Eidos Montreal more than a year before the game shipped, so she was surprised to see herself listed in the credits at all. Veilleux is also transgender, and was happy to see her deadname was not used.

The Tweet from Veilleux can be found embedded below.

Some gamers might assume that every developer on a game is listed in the credits, but that is often not the case. Earlier this month, Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam made headlines when multiple people that worked on the game discovered they were not included in the credits. There is no industry standard when it comes to a game’s credits, but it’s very common for developers leave out team members that depart the company within a certain window. That was clearly not the case for Eidos Montreal and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and it’s certainly nice to see!

The internet era has helped gamers learn a lot more about the practices and standards of the video game industry. Perhaps this increased spotlight will inspire developers to make greater effort to include every person that works on a game in the credits. It might be a long time before this becomes the industry standard, but until then, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will stand as a positive example of how things should be!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

