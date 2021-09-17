Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Has Gone Gold

Eidos Montreal and Square Enix have confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has now officially gone gold prior to its planned launch date next month. This means that unlike many other games that have been planned to release in 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy shouldn’t see any more delays prior to hitting store shelves.

The announcement of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy going gold was shared on the official Twitter account for the game this week. “We’re thrilled to announce that [Guardians of the Galaxy] has gone gold!” the message on social media said letting fans know of the project’s current status. In addition to this revelation, a GIF featuring Star Lord and Cosmo the Spacedog both dancing with one another was shared to celebrate the milestone.

We're thrilled to announce that #GOTGgame has gone gold! October 26 here we come 🤘 #YouGotThis pic.twitter.com/opujnRDLNT — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) September 14, 2021

As mentioned, the reason why this announcement is such a big deal is because so many other games poised to come out this year have been delayed at one point or another. In short, the ongoing pandemic is still causing issues for a number of video game developers and publishers around the globe, meaning that delays have become more common than ever before. In the case of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, though, the fact that the game has now gone gold essentially guarantees that will arrive right on schedule.

If you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is poised to launch next month on October 26. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Switch version, however, will be a Cloud version of the game, meaning that you’ll need to play it while connected to the Internet.

