Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Joke Domain Is All About Groot

✖

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release later this year, and Square Enix has launched an all-new website to promote the game. The game already has an official website, but Square Enix has also unveiled "GardenersoftheGalaxy.com." When visiting that particular site, visitors will find that nearly all of the text has now been replaced with the words "I am Groot." The new site was announced via the game's official Twitter account, which features a brief clip where the team is incorrectly referred to as the Gardeners of the Galaxy. When Star-Lord questions the mistake, Rocket explains that he let Groot fill out the paperwork.

The video clip can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The new website is kind of a bizarre way to promote the upcoming game, but it should get a laugh out of some Guardians of the Galaxy fans! The films are known for their sense of humor, and it seems like the game will look to match James Gunn's style. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will be able to balance that same level of heart and humor, but Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy certainly looks promising thus far!

Announced during Square Enix's E3 2021 presentation, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an all-new adventure game that puts players in the role of Star-Lord. Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot (obviously) will also play major roles in the game, but will not be playable. Instead, Star-Lord will give them commands during combat. Combat seems to play a big role in the narrative, but players will also have the opportunity to make decisions that shape the story, as well.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release October 26th, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy when it drops? What did you think of the game's debut at E3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!