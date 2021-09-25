Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Every Confirmed Song So Far

Even though Square Enix and Eidos Montreal’s upcoming release Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is going to center on a different version of the iconic superhero team compared to those we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both takes on the Guardians have a lot of commonalities with one another. One of the most notable things that is similar between the two properties is that they each feature quite a bit of licensed music. And while Eidos Montreal has only given us a brief taste of the music in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy up until this point, the game’s full tracklist now seems to have been revealed.

Coming by way of Screen Rant, a new glimpse at all of the songs that will be present in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy seems to have been revealed. This full list of songs was discovered by the publication during a recent hands-on preview session of the game. Many of the songs happen to come from the 1980s and include artists such as A-Ha, Rick Astley, Iron Maiden, and Def Leppard.

Perhaps the most unique thing about the music in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is that it will have a handful of songs performed by the fictional band Star-Lord. The group is meant to serve as the inspiration that Star-Lord himself has to name his superhero alias after the band. In total, nearly ten songs from Star-Lord are featured within the game.

For those unaware, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is poised to launch next month on October 26. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (Cloud version), and PC.

And if you would like to see every song that will be featured in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you can find the full tracklist down below.