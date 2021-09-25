Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Every Confirmed Song So Far

Even though Square Enix and Eidos Montreal’s upcoming release Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is going to center on a different version of the iconic superhero team compared to those we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both takes on the Guardians have a lot of commonalities with one another. One of the most notable things that is similar between the two properties is that they each feature quite a bit of licensed music. And while Eidos Montreal has only given us a brief taste of the music in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy up until this point, the game’s full tracklist now seems to have been revealed.
Coming by way of Screen Rant, a new glimpse at all of the songs that will be present in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy seems to have been revealed. This full list of songs was discovered by the publication during a recent hands-on preview session of the game. Many of the songs happen to come from the 1980s and include artists such as A-Ha, Rick Astley, Iron Maiden, and Def Leppard.
Perhaps the most unique thing about the music in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is that it will have a handful of songs performed by the fictional band Star-Lord. The group is meant to serve as the inspiration that Star-Lord himself has to name his superhero alias after the band. In total, nearly ten songs from Star-Lord are featured within the game.
For those unaware, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is poised to launch next month on October 26. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (Cloud version), and PC.
And if you would like to see every song that will be featured in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you can find the full tracklist down below.
- I Ran (So Far Away) – Flock of Seagulls
- Take On Me – A-Ha
- Turn Up The Radio – Autograph
- White Wedding – Billy Idol
- Call Me – Blondie
- (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby McFerrin
- Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler
- I’ll Tumble 4 Ya – Culture Club
- Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) – Def Leppard
- The Final Countdown – Europe
- Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- Cars – Gary Numan
- Every 1’s A Winner – Hot Chocolate
- Where Eagles Dare – Iron Maiden
- Bad Reputation – Joan Jett
- I Love It Loud – Kiss
- Turn Me Loose – Loverboy
- Kickstart My Heart – Mötley Crüe
- Hangin’ Tough – New Kids On The Block
- Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar
- Since You Been Gone – Rainbow
- Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
- The Warrior – Scandal ft. Patty Smyth
- Love Song – Simple Minds
- Tainted Love – Soft Cell
- We Built This City – Starship
- Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears
- We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister
- Everybody Have Fun Tonight – Wang Chung
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham!
- Zero To Hero – Star-Lord
- Space Riders (With No Names) – Star-Lord
- Ghost – Star-Lord
- Watch Me Shine – Star-Lord
- We’re Here – Star-Lord
- All For One – Star-Lord
- No Guts No Glory – Star-Lord
- Solar Skies – Star-Lord
- The Darkness Inside – Star-Lord