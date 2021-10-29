Rick Astley Discusses Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in New Video

When James Gunn brought the Guardians of the Galaxy to the big screen, he made music a major part of Peter Quill’s character. That aspect of Quill’s background has extended to the comics, cartoons and, most recently, the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game. Rick Astley’s iconic song “Never Gonna Give You Up” is one of the tracks included in the game, and the iconic singer and songwriter appeared in a new video alongside members of the development team. In the video, Astley talks about the strength of the video game medium, and how unthinkable this would have been when the song was recorded.

“It’s kind of strange to have released a song in 1987, and then all those years later it gets a new lease on life that… I don’t think any record producer, writer, artist, anybody could ever even imagine that. Because when we did it, there was no internet,” says Astley.

Astley went on to note his enjoyment for the way the game integrates the music into its story, making it an important piece of the narrative. He also voiced his hopes that music in video games like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy would inspire players to learn more about the artists. The full video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Hear from the legend himself 🤘@RickAstley shares his thoughts on having his iconic track Never Gonna Give You Up part of the #GOTGgame soundtrack! pic.twitter.com/Wr46dI74Gl — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) October 28, 2021

The title of the video is “Behind the Galaxy’s Greatest Rickroll.” For those unfamiliar with the term, Rickrolling has been a major part of internet culture going back to 2007, and it happens when one user shares a link claiming it will direct them to one thing, but the other user finds the video to “Never Gonna Give You Up” after clicking on it. Astley officially got in on the joke when he Rickrolled the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in 2008 on the Cartoon Network float for Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends. The artist seems incredibly grateful for the way it has introduced more listeners to his music, and it seems Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will continue to introduce more listeners, after all these years.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

