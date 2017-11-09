Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The TellTale Series Final Episode Trailer and Release Date Here

And just like that, another TellTale series comes to a close. The final chapter for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: A TellTell Series officially has a release date and a new trailer to show off the crew’s final adventure together in the TellTale-verse. The appropriately titled episode is called ‘Don’t Stop Believin” and it will be ready to play on November 7th.

Check out the release trailer for Episode 5 Don’t Stop Believin’ in the video below to see the aftermath of a tragic sacrifice and how Star Lord and the team prepares to move onto the final battle.

Episode 5 – Don’t Stop Believin’

According to TellTale Games:

“In the aftermath of an unbearable sacrifice, the Guardians finally fracture. With her opposition in shambles, Hala renews her campaign of death and devastation, carving a path of indiscriminate destruction en route to Knowhere. If he hopes to avoid catastrophe (and save his own skin), Star-Lord must search his feelings, reunite his team, and mount one final mission to save the galaxy…again.”

This TellTale series is available on a plethora of platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam, iOS, Google Play, and Mac devices.

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series delivers a brand new story of the universe’s unlikeliest heroes, the rag-tag band of outlaws who go by the names Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of the Guardians has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands.



From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, this five-part episodic series puts you in the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, told in the unique and award-winning Telltale style, where your decisions and actions will drive the path of the story you experience.”

Episode 1 – Tangled Up in blue

Episode 2 – Under Pressure

Episode 3 – More Than A Feeling

Episode 4 – Who Needs You

The season pass including all episodes retails for $24.99 for all platforms.