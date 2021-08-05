New Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Footage Released

New Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy footage has been released, courtesy of developer Eidos Montreal and publisher Square Enix. The new footage comes in the form of a brand new cinematic starring Lady Hellbender, a fan-favorite character and villain. Unfortunately, the cinematic isn't accompanied by any gameplay footage, but it does preview the type of cinematic quality you should expect from the game, plus teases the level of writing on deck.

"[The cinematic picks] up the story with Star-Lord and the Guardians as they commence their plan to negotiate with Lady Hellbender: leader of the Hellraisers, queen of Seknarf Nine, and notorious monster collector," reads a description of the cinematic. "With the decision left to the player on which 'rare monster' to sell, AKA Groot or Rocket, this memorable moment ignites a chain of events that sees our band of misfits off on their wild ride across the cosmos, caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe."

Eidos Montreal cinematics and animation director Darryl Purdy added to the trailer with a bit more insight, and in the process also confirmed there will be nearly six hours of cinematics in the game.

“Lady Hellbender is a fan-favorite character from Marvel’s recent comic lore, and we were keen to ensure her place in our Guardians universe reflects the complex personality, depth, and nature fans expect to see," said Purdy. "And with humor instilled in every aspect of our game, this gave us an opportunity to flip expectations with the story and introduce an unexpected dynamic between her and a certain Destroyer.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is slated to release on October 26 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). It's also coming to the Nintendo Switch, but this version will be cloud-only.

Since its reveal back at E3, we haven't seen much of the game, but expect that to change quickly. If the game is releasing this October -- which is to say, if it's not going to be delayed -- its marketing campaign should kick in soon. Last time Square Enix released a Marvel game -- Marvel's Avengers -- it went hard in the paint with marketing and promotional material.