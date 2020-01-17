Marvel’s Iron Man VR Gets Delayed

Marvel’s Iron Man VR, the upcoming game from Marvel Entertainment and Camouflaj that would put players in the iconic Iron Man suit, has been delayed. The developers of the upcoming virtual reality title which was supposed to be released next month took to Twitter to announce to all their followers that the game’s release date will now be pushed back to May 15th. It’s not too large of a release date, but it’s just the latest in an already busy week for game delays.

News of the delay was shared in a tweet from Camouflaj that was then reshared by the official Marvel Games Twitter account to alert anyone who’s looking forward to it that the game won’t be releasing at its intended time. The developer said it was a difficult decision to bump the game’s release date but that it was a vital decision when trying to reach the creators’ visions for the game.

“In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release,” Camouflaj said. “We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!”

The delay is a blow to anyone who was looking forward to the game since Marvel’s Iron Man VR looked like it would be one of the year’s first compelling virtual reality game, but like any delay, the time will at least be spent improving the product. Camouflaj has previously said that it wants to make it delivers “the ultimate Iron Man fantasy game,” so the end result of this delay will hopefully still be worth the wait.

The game tasks players with flying around in different Iron Man suits that can be upgraded in various ways while facing off against some of Marvel’s most popular villains. You’ll need a PSVR setup including some PlayStation Move controllers to play the game when it releases.

“Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man,” a preview of the game from PlayStation read. “After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.”

Marvel’s Iron Man VR releases for the PlayStation 4 on May 15th.