‘Marvel’s Iron Man VR’ Devs Want to “Deliver The Ultimate Iron Man Fantasy Game”

Sony has officially debuted their new State of Play series, which is a Nintendo Direct-like broadcast meant to showcase upcoming titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. Well, that’s exactly what they did, and they certainly came out swinging for the fences with Marvel’s Iron Man VR. Developed by the team at Camouflaj, the upcoming virtual reality title heading to PlayStation VR will put players into the suit of Iron Man himself. According to the devs, they have been creating the game over the past couple years with one the mindset to “deliver the ultimate Iron Man fantasy game.”

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Camouflaj founder Ryan Payton touched on a bit of the development process that has gone into Marvel’s Iron Man VR. “From the very first day on the project, our team in Seattle has maintained an unwavering commitment to leverage the strengths of VR while enabling players to feel like the world-famous hero,” he said. “We have focused on making flying, shooting, and epic Super Hero actions feel natural and powerful on PlayStation VR.

“When you get your hands on the game later this year, I hope that you, like those on the team who have played early development versions of the game, take off your PS VR headset, smile, and say, ‘Wow… I feel like Iron Man!’”

He then went on to discuss how they wanted to create something that was more than the popular character’s origin story. “In Marvel’s Iron Man VR the player, who plays as the genius inventor Tony Stark, confronts ghosts from his past—powerful forces who seek to ruin him and everything he stands for,” Payton said. “By fully embracing the magic of PlayStation VR, players will come face-to-face with iconic allies and Super Villains as they jet around the globe on a heroic mission to save not only Stark Industries, but the world itself.”

Marvel’s Iron Man VR has no release date as of now, but it is set to arrive in 2019 exclusively for PlayStation VR.

