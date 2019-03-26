‘Marvel’s Iron Man VR’ Devs Teamed Up With Marvel Illustrator For New Armor

One of the biggest surprises to come out of Sony’s first State of Play broadcast was the reveal of an Iron Man game for PlayStation VR. Allowing players to assume the role of Tony Stark himself, Marvel’s Iron Man VR will be more than just flying around in the popular superhero’s suit. Speaking of which, the armor featured in the upcoming game will be a new iteration that was designed specifically for the title. Camouflaj founder Ryan Payton released a post on the PlayStation Blog to coincide with the announcement trailer seen above. According to him, the devs worked together with a “legendary Marvel illustrator” to get the new suit just right.

“What better way to announce the game than unveiling our brand-new Iron Man armor envisioned by legendary Marvel illustrator and costume designer, Adi Granov,” Payton said. “In close collaboration with our partners and friends at Marvel Games, Adi created a new armor that, like the game, mixes a classic comic book aesthetic with an ultra-modern twist. We hope you love the Impulse Armor as much as we do.”

In the same post, Payton discussed a bit more of the development process that has gone into Marvel’s Iron Man VR so far as well as what players can expect when they put on their PS VR headsets later this year. “In Marvel’s Iron Man VR the player, who plays as the genius inventor Tony Stark, confronts ghosts from his past—powerful forces who seek to ruin him and everything he stands for,” Payton said. “By fully embracing the magic of PlayStation VR, players will come face-to-face with iconic allies and Super Villains as they jet around the globe on a heroic mission to save not only Stark Industries, but the world itself.”

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is currently without a release date, but it is expected to drop at some point this year for PlayStation VR.

What do you think about this? Did you notice the new suit in the announcement trailer for Marvel’s Iron Man VR? Are you prepared to take on the role of Tony Start in the upcoming adventure? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

