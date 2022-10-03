Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.

Based on previous trailers, it would seem like Marvel's Midnight Suns is sticking relatively close to the most common origin stories for the various character included within it. For Blade, that means he's a half-human vampire or "dhampir" that has incredible strength and can withstand sunlight -- which is how he gets his "Daywalker" moniker. You can check out the new Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer featuring Blade embedded below:

Half-vampire. Half-human. All hero! 😎



Join Blade and the Midnight Suns when the game launches December 2: https://t.co/5lVFiqRn5a pic.twitter.com/ni8LLVPjCM — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) October 3, 2022

If history is any indication, this marks just the first of several Blade-focused trailers out of Marvel's Midnight Suns. There should at least be one focused on the history of the character in general next followed by a gameplay-specific trailer. The gameplay-specific trailer is rather important given that the video game is built around using cards to perform abilities in a tactical battlefield environment and... it's all a bit complicated to explain with words, and the trailer will do a far better job of it.

As noted above, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on December 2nd. It's still set to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point. It had previously been scheduled to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include the all-new hero The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. There are still several characters to get their own trailers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Midnight Suns so far? Are you specifically looking forward to playing as Magik? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!