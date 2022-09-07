Marvel's Midnight Suns: The Hunter Gameplay Trailer Released

Of late, Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K Games has been sharing more information about the video game's all-new hero and protagonist, the Hunter. As has been pointed out multiple times in the promotional material, the Hunter is apparently the first time that an official Marvel hero has been fully customizable in a video game like this. As such, the new gameplay trailer for the Hunter details just how that impacts the title mechanically.

More specifically, the new gameplay trailer indicates that the Hunter has three separate and distinct ability branches, which is different from any of the other Marvel's Midnight Suns characters that have been highlighted so far. There's Power, Light, and Dark. That makes for 30 different ability cards and three different ultimate abilities. You can check out the whole gameplay trailer focusing on the Hunter for yourself embedded below:

Embrace the lure of the darkness, or step toward the light? The choice is yours.@Christopher_Odd is here to show how to get the most from the Hunter, the new, fully-customizable hero coming to #MidnightSunshttps://t.co/g4FcdhQGg9 — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 7, 2022

It is worth noting that the video also includes a look at what appears to be how the Hunter first gets involved with the story of Marvel's Midnight Suns as well. It seems that their revival is due in part to the magicks of Doctor Strange and Nico Minoru, for example. Exactly when that happens and what it means remains to be seen.

Broadly speaking, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point before March 31, 2023. It had previously been scheduled to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include the all-new hero The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

