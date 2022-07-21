Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Details Iron Man Gameplay

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have released a new gameplay trailer that specifically showcases what Iron Man can do in the video game. The detailed showcase offers a bunch of insight into how a number of Iron Man's abilities work in the video game in much the same way as a previous Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay showcase provided a deep dive on Captain America.

Combat in Marvel's Midnight Suns sees players using different ability cards with a randomized hand of cards to start the battle. Iron Man, specifically, seems to focus on redrawing cards. In addition to Iron Man, playable characters in Marvel's Midnight Suns that have been revealed so far include customizable hero The Hunter, Captain America, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. If all of them receive deep dive gameplay trailers like Iron Man and Captain America, there will be plenty to keep interested folks busy between now and the game's release date on October 7th.

You can check out the deep dive on Iron Man's various abilities in Marvel's Midnight Suns for yourself embedded below:

Iron Man brings his devastating ranged arsenal and unmatched traversal against Lilith’s forces. Hang on to your repulsors. 💥



Go in-depth into his abilities, playstyle, and tactics with our gameplay showcase featuring @Christopher_Odd https://t.co/nSXtvTDWeP — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) July 19, 2022

"In Marvel's Midnight Suns, players take on the role of the Hunter – the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe, brought back to life from a centuries-long sleep to lead the Midnight Suns, with heroes spanning across the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more," the official description of Marvel's Midnight Suns reads in part. "Forced to unite in opposition to Lilith, Mother of Demons and parent to the Hunter, the Midnight Suns must rise up against the darkness in the face of fallen allies and with the fate of the world at stake."

More generally, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 7th. It had previously been set for March 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

Are you excited by the new look at Iron Man gameplay in Marvel's Midnight Suns? Are you looking forward to playing the video game when it releases in October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!