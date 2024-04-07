Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Beetle Concept Art Leaks Online

Last month, an update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released on PlayStation 5 in which Insomniac inadvertently revealed plans for the game's DLC. Players were given access to the developer's debug menu, which contained several references to the Beetle. The leak also mentioned the name "Janice" leading fans to assume that this is the current incarnation of the Beetle, Janice Lincoln. While Insomniac has yet to confirm that leak, concept art has been circulating online, giving us an idea what the villain will look like when she appears in the game.

Concept art of the Beetle was shared on Twitter by user @Immortal_Boss73, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt. Since this is concept art, we don't know if this design is even the one that's going to show up in the game! However, the suit does feature design elements similar to a lot of Insomniac's other villain redesigns, including the one worn by the Shocker. The design has definitely been changed up a bit, but it still features the classic green and purple color scheme that's been around since the Abner Jenkins version of the Beetle. With so many leaks related to the DLC, hopefully Insomniac will make some kind of official announcement in the near future.

Beetle in the Comics

Janice Lincoln has played a massive role in Amazing Spider-Man over the last few years. The daughter of Tombstone, Janice was planning to settle down with Peter's best friend Randy Robertson. The wedding of Randy and Janice was interrupted by an attempt on Tombstone's life, which left the villain in bad shape. The Gang War event broke out as a result, with Beetle making a play against other major villains like Madam Masque. In the end, Tombstone allied with Spider-Man and other heroes to bring the conflict to an end, and Janice went missing following the conflict.

It remains to be seen when and where Janice will show up next, but with the character playing such a pivotal role lately, and with her possibly showing up in the DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it's a safe bet we'll see her again soon.

Insomniac's Marvel Future

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans likely have some DLC to look forward to, there are a lot of questions about what to expect in the future. Insomniac has also announced Marvel's Wolverine, but the game does not currently have a release date. Lastly, an Insomniac leak last year revealed a Venom spin-off game in development, though that has yet to be confirmed.

