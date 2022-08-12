Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC Brings Back the Boat People in All Their Glory

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and it has brought back the lovely "boat people" in their full glory. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is one of the best games of the PS4 generation and now, it's available on PC, allowing players to experience Spider-Man's emotional adventure with a bunch of new bells and whistles courtesy of the PC hardware. If that wasn't enough, it's even playable on Steam Deck and it runs exceptionally well and highlights the potential of Valve's new handheld device. It's a pretty amazing achievement and one that allows a whole new audience the chance to experience Insomniac Games' acclaimed story.

On top of the story, the gameplay, and the beautiful visuals, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC brings back the infamous "boat people". These characters were originally found in the PS4 version and became something of a meme because they're incredibly horrific looking and look like they're straight out of a PlayStation 1 game. Their faces are oddly shapped and they stand out as looking significantly worse compared to the other NPCs in the game. The reason for this is because players aren't really meant to see them, they're there to give the illusion of more detail but are created in a way to not use as much computing power. They're out on a boat in the middle of the water just next to Chinatown and if you know anything about Spider-Man, he doesn't really have a reason to go out to sea and it is incredibly inconvenient for him to do so. Nevertheless, if you do, you'll find the boat people. Insomniac Games embraced these characters by adding a sticky note on one of them that reads "Did you miss us?" with a heart in the PS5 remaster.

The PC version includes this same little touch, but there doesn't appear to be any other noticeable changes besides maybe looking a bit better thanks to the enhancements of this new version. Whether or not they'll show up in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 remains to be seen, but it seems likely that Insomniac will want to keep this gag up in some capacity.

Are you planning to play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.