Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Patch Notes Revealed for Latest Update

It’s only been a little over a week since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 got its first March 2025 update, and a brand new patch is already here! Patch 5 arrives for PC today, bringing more performance optimizations, stability improvements, and bug fixes to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Many bug fixes are in direct response to player feedback, improving the experience for gamers enjoying the webslinging action on PC. Like the earlier March update, this patch focuses on improving existing gameplay rather than adding new content. For those looking for better overall performance, it’s great news to see another update already.

The highlights for this latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patch include improved performance for playing as Venom and fighting Symbiotes, along with raytracing improvements. In addition, the update squashes a few visual bugs, especially related to issues with reflections, shadows, and textures. Photo mode has also been fixed so it shouldn’t cause mouse and keyboard controls to stop responding. Overall, this patch should make quite a few small but noticeable improvements in how the game runs on PC, offering a more streamlined experience.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Patch Notes for Version 1.312.0.0

Web slinging action gets even smoother with Spider-Man 2’s latest patch

For a full look at everything that’s fixed with the new Spider-Man 2 update today, check out the full patch notes from Steam below:

Optimized performance when playing as Venom, fighting Symbiotes and in cinematics with Venom and Symbiotes.

Improved DLSS Ray Reconstruction to reduce noise in the shadows of facial details.

Updated DirectStorage to version 1.2.3.

Fixed a bug where UI elements would not load properly during Prowler side quests when both frame generation and upscaling were enabled.

Resolved a bug that could cause the Hunter Blinds minigame controls to appear outside of the minigame.

Mouse and keyboard will no longer become unresponsive when using different input devices while in Photo Mode.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from taking photos when mapping the Gadget Modifier to middle mouse button.

Improvements to screen space reflections to prevent flickering when looking at large bodies of water from a near-straight angle.

Fixed a bug where hovering over headers in the settings menu would trigger a sound effect.

Resolved a bug that caused a line break in the description of settings for some languages.

Addressed a bug where the selected sticker in Photo Mode would be off screen.

FNSM App description now correctly shows [HOLD] instead of [SWIPE] when playing with an Xbox controller.

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.

Various performance optimizations.

Various improvements related to ray-traced reflections.

Various DLSS Ray Reconstruction improvements.

Various fixes to ray-traced ambient occlusion and ray-traced shadows.

Various user interface bug fixes and improvements.

This patch should help Steam users who are still having issues while playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Just like with the previous update, Nixxes Software invites players to continue submitting feedback, which they can do via the Nixxes Support page.