Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets First March Update

The beloved PS5 release, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swung onto PC in January of this year. Since then, the game has received a number of patches to improve the game’s PC performance. Now, the first March update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has arrived on PC, bringing more bug fixes and stability improvements. This is the fourth patch for Spider-Man 2 on Steam since its rough launch in January, which received negative reviews thanks to poor PC optimization. Since then, the game has crawled its way back up to a Mostly Positive rating, suggesting that these PC patches have indeed made a big difference to performance.

This latest update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 focuses mainly on ensuring the game runs more smoothly on PC and Steam Deck. While it doesn’t bring in any new content, it should help streamline the gameplay experience so players can enjoy their webslinging adventures with fewer crashes. Update 1.305.0.0 offers a number of bug fixes and crash fixes, including making sure mission trails appear and resolving raytracing-related bugs and optimization issues.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Patch Notes for Version 1.305.0.0

To see every bug squashed and crash averted with the March 2025 update to Spider-Man 2, see the original patch notes as shared via Steam. The latest PC patch is also available for gamers playing via the Epic Games launcher.

Marvel’s spider-man 2 in all its web-slinging glory

Release Notes (1.305.0.0)

Resolved a bug that caused mission trails to not appear on first playthrough for some players.

CPU and GPU performance optimizations related to raytracing.

Performance improvements in areas with sand.

Improved map navigation performance.

Settings for Brightness, Contrast and visual effects no longer reset when the game is restarted, or the time of day is changed.

Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting the game quickly after starting it.

Resolved a crash that could occur on quadcore processors when enabling raytracing.

Addressed a bug that caused ray-traced shadows of Symbiote Nests to persist after they were cleared.

Fixed a bug where ray-traced shadows caused excessive lighting in some cases.

Resolved a bug with ray-raced reflections that caused characters to appear darker when Ambient Occlusion was set to XeGTAO.

Fixed a bug where the mouse could get stuck in a dragging state when dragging a scroll bar.

The [Space] input in ‘Press [Space] to continue’ will no longer be replaced by the key mapped to ‘Jump’.

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.

Various visual bug fixes related to ray-traced reflections.

Various fixes to ray-traced ambient occlusion and ray-traced shadows

Various user interface bug fixes and improvements.

As you can see, this patch isn’t a big one, but it should hopefully improve the experience for Steam users trying to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Nixxes Software invites players to continue submitting feedback about lingering issues after the update, which they can do via the Nixxes Support page.