Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Villain Seemingly Revealed

Part of what made PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man so good was its robust roster of villains. A lot of villains show up over the course of the game, many of which you assume won’t be around in the sequel, which means Insomniac Games is going to have to further tap into the well of Spider-Man villains. Thankfully, said well is brimming with choices. We don’t know much about the upcoming sequel, in fact Sony hasn’t even confirmed a sequel will happen, however, Insomniac Games has more or less confirmed there will be a trilogy, and has even hinted that development of a sequel is already underway. That all said, some fans think that a recent issue of a tie-in comic has confirmed the game’s first villain: Swarm.

Spider-Man: City at War #2 recently released, and in it, Spidey comes across Swarm, a villain whose entire body is comprised of bees, which he uses in battle. Reportedly, Swarm was supposed to be in the first game, but was cut out of it for unknown reasons. In other words, Insomniac Games has already conceptually designed Swarm, which makes adding him to the sequel easy.

As you may know, in the first game, the character is referenced by J. Jonah Jameson, who simply refers to the villain as a “Nazi made out of bees,” which confirmed the character exists in the game’s universe, and has some type of presence as well. And now that he’s been implemented into the tie-in comic, there’s a very good chance we will see him in the sequel. He probably won’t be the main villain — if you played the first game you should know who will be — but he could have a meaty role.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but it’s presumably in development for PS5 as a next-gen title.

