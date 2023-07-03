Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Officially Coming to SDCC

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will appear at San Diego Comic-Con this month. The news came shortly after Marvel confirmed its own appearance on Twitter, along with some teases of what to expect. Unfortunately, Insomniac offered no information on what fans should expect to see from the PlayStation 5 game, but hopefully this means that more gameplay footage will be offered. SDCC is set to take place July 20th through the 23rd, so fans will only have to wait a few more weeks to see what the developer plans on showing from the title!

Insomniac's Tweet confirming the game's presence at the show can be found embedded below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 got a big focus last month at Summer Game Fest, where fans got to see first gameplay footage from the title. This time around, Kraven will play a central role, as the Hunter tracks down several targets around New York City, including the Lizard. Peter Parker will have some assistance taking down Kraven, as he's been shown wearing his famous black Symbiote suit. While details about the narrative have been kept mostly quiet, we've already seen that the Symbiote will result in a darker attitude from Peter, just as it did in the '90s animated series. We also know that he'll eventually lose the Symbiote, resulting in the appearance of Venom.

While Peter Parker is back in the spotlight in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales will still be around, and players will control both characters throughout. In fact, it looks like Miles might be the one that helps Peter gets rid of the Symbiote from what's been shown. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20th, so Insomniac probably won't have a lot of other opportunities to showcase the game ahead of launch. Hopefully the company will have some exciting things to show off at SDCC!

Are you happy that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be at SDCC? What do you want to see from the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!