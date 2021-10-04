Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fan Shares Awesome Symbiote Costume Concept

Last month, Insomniac Games released the first official teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and it was a very exciting one! The short trailer ended with Venom showing up, hinting at a major role. At this point, details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are incredibly slim, but one fan has wasted no time sharing an awesome idea about how the game could implement the Symbiote costume. On Reddit, user LordGetsuga pointed out how The Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon had the Symbiote costume’s design change as it took over Peter’s mind. The costume starts out much closer to Peter’s original suit, then shifts to an appearance closer to Venom.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

The Spectacular Spider-Man is widely considered one of the best Spider-Man cartoons ever made, so fans of the series would likely appreciate any callback to the show. Coincidentally, the series was also the last Spider-Man cartoon distributed by Sony, so it certainly seems like a possibility for the PlayStation exclusive series. Hopefully, Insomniac Games will take it into consideration!

Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether or not Peter will wear the Symbiote costume in the game, or if he already has in that continuity. The Peter Parker established in the first Marvel’s Spider-Man has been a hero for many years now. We don’t know if Peter and Venom have faced off with one another prior to the first game, or if the sequel will present an origin story similar to the comics, where Peter gets the Symbiote first, and then it’s discovered by Eddie Brock. The previous game took players through the origin of Dr. Octopus, but it’s not clear if we’ll see a similar arc with Venom. If that does end up being the case, LordGetsuga’s idea could be a very cool one!

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release in 2023 on PlayStation 5. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

